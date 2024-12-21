Explosives Technicians Neutralize Downed Russian Missile In Sumy Region
12/21/2024 8:08:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, bomb disposal experts have neutralized the warhead of a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile that failed to detonate after being shot down.
The Sumy regional Police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
On December 20, a mobile explosives team from the Sumy regional police neutralized the warhead of the Kh-59 missile, which was downed by Ukrainian forces and did not explode upon impact.
The missile, which fell on a plowed field near a settlement, was discovered by local residents. Upon arriving at the scene, explosives technicians identified the wreckage as a Russian Kh-59 air-to-surface missile. Its warhead, weighing over 280 kilograms, had not detonated.
The warhead was safely neutralized, removed, and detonated in a secure location.
