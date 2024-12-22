(MENAFN) An launched from Yemen directly to Tel Aviv overnight into Saturday, Israeli stated, In a rare case of failed interception over the city.



Israel’s stated the missile landed in Tel Aviv’s southern Jaffa region, saying that a try to intercept a missile from Yemen didn’t succeed just following sirens sounded in the region. over twelve individuals sustained minor wounds, in line with emergency services, but no deaths were noted.



The second largest city in Israel, Tel Aviv is the nation’s commercial and center. Direct from munitions thrown at the seaside city are uncommon due to Israel's robust air defenses.



following the attack, the Iran-backed Houthi troop s in Yemen stated they launched a hypersonic ballistic missile labeled “Palestine 2” at an Israeli army target in the Jaffa region early on Saturday.



“The missile struck its target accurately and the defenses and interception systems failed to intercept it,” the militant group announced in a statement.



MENAFN22122024000045016953ID1109020496