Kurtulmus promises complete dedication for security process in Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish Parliament Presenter Numan Kurtulmus on Saturday reaffirmed the dedication of the capital of Turkey to guaranteeing security in Syria throughout his formal trip to North Macedonia.



In a mutual media summit with his North Macedonian colleague Afrim Gashi, Kurtulmus revealed Turkey’s commitment to developing a progression in Syria, one that symbolizes all ethnic, political, religious, as well as sectarian organizations.



He highlighted Ankara’s willingness to achieve any accountability needed to arrive to security to the war-torn country.



"Turkey will fulfill all its responsibilities to ensure the establishment of a democratic process in Syria, where all ethnic, political, religious, and sectarian differences are represented, and thus establish peace,” Kurtulmus noted during a bilateral media summit after his gathering with Gashi.



The Turkish formal further stressed the robust, firm bonds among Turkey as well as North Macedonia, which have grown since the latter’s freedom.



He added that collaboration among both nations keeps developing, especially in business, defense, as well as travel.



Kurtulmus further showed desire for better collaboration among both countries’ parliaments and reaffirmed Turkey’s enduring dedication to security as well as steadiness in the Balkans.

