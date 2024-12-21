Iran Holds Potential For Installing Large-Scale Solar Power Plants - Minister
12/21/2024 3:10:14 PM
From a technical perspective, the installation of solar power
plants with a capacity exceeding 30,000 megawatts of electricity is
feasible in Iran, the Iranian energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi told
reporters, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
He stated that Iran's Energy Ministry is presently endeavoring
to harness the capabilities of solar power facilities in
collaboration with the private sector. The Energy Ministry is
striving to develop attractive proposals and a more accessible
market for investors.
Aliabadi articulated that by the forthcoming Iranian fiscal year
(March 20, 2025), the capacity for electricity generation within
Iran's solar facilities is projected to escalate to a range of
3,000 to 4,000 megawatts.
The Iranian minister pointed out that the country has the
capacity to churn out around 350 billion kilowatt-hours of
electricity each year.
To note, Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency
Organization estimates the current capacity of the country's
renewable energy power plants at 1,317 megawatts. The current
production potential of solar power plants in Iran is 608
megawatts. This represents 60 percent of the country's potential
for electricity production by renewable energy power plants.
