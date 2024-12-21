Eritrea: President Isaias Holds Talks With Special Chinese Delegation

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Isaias Afwerki met with Ambassador Xue Bing, China's Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, this morning at Adi Halo.

The discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional issues of vital importance to Eritrea and neighboring countries, as well as interconnected international developments. They also addressed the implementation framework of development programs outlined at the China-Africa Summit.

Ambassador Xue reiterated China's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and contributing to Eritrea's development programs, based on the priorities set by the Government of Eritrea.

In a statement to the Eritrean Press, Ambassador Xue emphasized that the perspectives and positions of China and Eritrea were fully aligned on regional and international issues discussed during the meeting. He further reaffirmed China's readiness to cooperate with Horn of Africa countries in both developmental and security domains.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Li Xiang, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Eritrea.

It is worth noting that Ambassador Xue Bing made a similar visit to Eritrea in April this year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.