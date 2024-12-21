US Politicians Disgrace Themselves With Biased Scribbles On Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Some American politicians, bribed by Armenian lobbies, continue to disgrace themselves and the country they represent. These politicians, who cannot even locate Armenia on a map, present so-called statements or resolutions prepared by unknown sources. These so-called "documents" are so biased and unfounded that they cause nothing but disgust. Reading them, one can conclude that through these black sheep politicians, a mighty country like the USA is belittled as much as being a tool for Armenians.

Recently, two American Senators, Gary Peters and Bill Cassidy, introduced such a resolution, more precisely a scribble. Needless to say, the so-called resolution was full of biased and unfounded accusations. It is crystal clear that either these black sheep politicians at the US Congress did not prepare the so-called resolution themselves, or they are ignorant of their history. Otherwise, they would not use phrases like "Whereas the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh have continually sought to exercise their right of self-determination and established a government separate from Azerbaijan." Everyone knows that when the Southern States sought self-determination and departed from the USA, Washington declared war against them and quashed their self-determination. It seems these politicians, who do not know where Garabagh is located, forget about this. Additionally, it seems they also forgot that even today, after 150 years, the flag of the Confederate is prohibited from being hoisted in the USA. Or maybe they are too egotistical to think that self-determination cannot occur in their country but can be acceptable in other countries. Here, we would like to remind these politicians of the proverb: "What is good for the goose is good for the gander."

Unfortunately, the accusations are not limited to the aforementioned one. The resolution reads, "Whereas, on December 12, 2022, the Government of Azerbaijan initiated a gruelling blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh that deprived the region's population of food, medicine, fuel, and other necessities for nearly 10 months." No American has the right to voice such an accusation. First of all, blocking Garabagh is a barefaced lie. Azerbaijan never blocked Garabagh. Only eco-activists did not allow trucks carrying natural resources from Garabagh. Vehicles carrying daily necessities passed freely. Even Azerbaijan's Red Crescent Society sent humanitarian aid to Garabagh, which separatists blocked. Besides, there are numerous reports about the creation of a black market by the separatist leaders. Secondly, it is well known that dozens of countries worldwide are under US sanctions, and the citizens of these countries are deprived of medicines, food, and other necessities. So, how can a senator from a country that deprives millions of people of their daily needs accuse Azerbaijan of something that did not happen?

However, claiming“on September 19, 2023, the Government of Azerbaijan launched a full-scale military offensive against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh that took the lives of hundreds of soldiers and dozens of civilians” is even more ridiculous. Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and did not invade other countries, unlike the USA. Unlike the said Senators, people worldwide do not suffer from amnesia and recall very well how America invaded countries like Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. It is interesting to consider whether the Senators know how many Vietnamese died from American chemical weapons or how many Iraqis and Afghans were killed.

As for the so-called“100,000 Armenian refugees from Garabagh” mentioned in the resolution, it once again confirms that the resolution is manipulated, biased, and hypocritical. First of all, it should be noted that Azerbaijan did not expel anybody from Garabagh. Azerbaijan introduced a reintegration policy for Armenians living in Garabagh. However, the separatist clique in Garabagh and their supporters in Yerevan hindered the process and forced people to leave Garabagh. All countries in the world fight against separatism and illegal migration. Even the laws against separatism and illegal residence in the US and Armenia are much stricter than in Azerbaijan. On the contrary, Armenia expelled local residents of different origins living in Garabagh in the 1990s. Over one million refugees and IDPs have been living in Azerbaijan for over 30 years. However, the same black sheep in the USA have never voiced the fate of these refugees and IDPs.

Needless to say, such politicians harm the reputation of their country. When elected officials engage in actions that are perceived as biased, unfounded, or influenced by external lobbies, it undermines the integrity of their office and erodes public trust. The introduction of resolutions based on manipulated information not only discredits the politicians involved but also tarnishes the image of the institutions they represent. It is crucial for politicians to base their actions on accurate information and genuine concern for justice and human rights, rather than succumbing to external pressures or personal biases. Only through integrity and accountability can they truly serve the best interests of their constituents and uphold the dignity of their nation on the global stage.