US Politicians Disgrace Themselves With Biased Scribbles On Garabagh

Qabil Ashirov
Some American politicians, bribed by Armenian lobbies, continue
to disgrace themselves and the country they represent. These
politicians, who cannot even locate Armenia on a map, present
so-called statements or resolutions prepared by unknown sources.
These so-called "documents" are so biased and unfounded that they
cause nothing but disgust. Reading them, one can conclude that
through these black sheep politicians, a mighty country like the
USA is belittled as much as being a tool for Armenians.
Recently, two American Senators, Gary Peters and Bill Cassidy,
introduced such a resolution, more precisely a scribble. Needless
to say, the so-called resolution was full of biased and unfounded
accusations. It is crystal clear that either these black sheep
politicians at the US Congress did not prepare the so-called
resolution themselves, or they are ignorant of their history.
Otherwise, they would not use phrases like "Whereas the Armenian
population of Nagorno-Karabakh have continually sought to exercise
their right of self-determination and established a government
separate from Azerbaijan." Everyone knows that when the Southern
States sought self-determination and departed from the USA,
Washington declared war against them and quashed their
self-determination. It seems these politicians, who do not know
where Garabagh is located, forget about this. Additionally, it
seems they also forgot that even today, after 150 years, the flag
of the Confederate is prohibited from being hoisted in the USA. Or
maybe they are too egotistical to think that self-determination
cannot occur in their country but can be acceptable in other
countries. Here, we would like to remind these politicians of the
proverb: "What is good for the goose is good for the gander."
Unfortunately, the accusations are not limited to the
aforementioned one. The resolution reads, "Whereas, on December 12,
2022, the Government of Azerbaijan initiated a gruelling blockade
of Nagorno-Karabakh that deprived the region's population of food,
medicine, fuel, and other necessities for nearly 10 months." No
American has the right to voice such an accusation. First of all,
blocking Garabagh is a barefaced lie. Azerbaijan never blocked
Garabagh. Only eco-activists did not allow trucks carrying natural
resources from Garabagh. Vehicles carrying daily necessities passed
freely. Even Azerbaijan's Red Crescent Society sent humanitarian
aid to Garabagh, which separatists blocked. Besides, there are
numerous reports about the creation of a black market by the
separatist leaders. Secondly, it is well known that dozens of
countries worldwide are under US sanctions, and the citizens of
these countries are deprived of medicines, food, and other
necessities. So, how can a senator from a country that deprives
millions of people of their daily needs accuse Azerbaijan of
something that did not happen?
However, claiming“on September 19, 2023, the Government of
Azerbaijan launched a full-scale military offensive against the
Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh that took the lives of
hundreds of soldiers and dozens of civilians” is even more
ridiculous. Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and did
not invade other countries, unlike the USA. Unlike the said
Senators, people worldwide do not suffer from amnesia and recall
very well how America invaded countries like Vietnam, Iraq, and
Afghanistan. It is interesting to consider whether the Senators
know how many Vietnamese died from American chemical weapons or how
many Iraqis and Afghans were killed.
As for the so-called“100,000 Armenian refugees from Garabagh”
mentioned in the resolution, it once again confirms that the
resolution is manipulated, biased, and hypocritical. First of all,
it should be noted that Azerbaijan did not expel anybody from
Garabagh. Azerbaijan introduced a reintegration policy for
Armenians living in Garabagh. However, the separatist clique in
Garabagh and their supporters in Yerevan hindered the process and
forced people to leave Garabagh. All countries in the world fight
against separatism and illegal migration. Even the laws against
separatism and illegal residence in the US and Armenia are much
stricter than in Azerbaijan. On the contrary, Armenia expelled
local residents of different origins living in Garabagh in the
1990s. Over one million refugees and IDPs have been living in
Azerbaijan for over 30 years. However, the same black sheep in the
USA have never voiced the fate of these refugees and IDPs.
Needless to say, such politicians harm the reputation of their
country. When elected officials engage in actions that are
perceived as biased, unfounded, or influenced by external lobbies,
it undermines the integrity of their office and erodes public
trust. The introduction of resolutions based on manipulated
information not only discredits the politicians involved but also
tarnishes the image of the institutions they represent. It is
crucial for politicians to base their actions on accurate
information and genuine concern for justice and human rights,
rather than succumbing to external pressures or personal biases.
Only through integrity and accountability can they truly serve the
best interests of their constituents and uphold the dignity of
their nation on the global stage.
