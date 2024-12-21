Ukraine Repelling Daily Attempts By Russian Forces To Force Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders try to force the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine on a daily basis.

This was reported on national television by the spokesman for Defense Forces South, Vladyslav Voloshyn, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy makes several such attempts every day to force the water obstacle, to cross onto the islands currently controlled by Ukraine's Defense Forces, and onto the right bank. This is an attempt to seize a certain bridgehead on the right bank, deploy firepower, and try to exert as much pressure as possible, to shell Kherson and other settlements on the right bank," Voloshyn said.

He added that on December 20, during the shelling of Kherson, which resulted in civilian casualties and damage to buildings and infrastructure, a small group of invaders attempted to force the Dnipro in the area of ​​the Antonivskyi Bridge. However, Ukraine's Army acted preemptively, preventing the enemy from getting even to the middle of the river.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of December 20, Russian troops shelled Kherson, employing artillery, resulting in two civilian deaths and 11 injuries.