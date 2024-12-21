Man Injured As Russian Forces Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, wounding a 22-year-old man.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 17:40, Russian shelled Bilozerka with artillery. The enemy strike a 22-year-old local resident," the post said.

Zelensky says Ukraine will continue striking Russian military targets

The victim suffered blast injuries, craniocerebral trauma, and a concussion. He has been hospitalized for medical treatment.

Earlier this morning, Russian troops shelled Stanislav, another village in the Kherson region, injuring two people.