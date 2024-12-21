Man Injured As Russian Forces Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region
Date
12/21/2024 3:09:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, wounding a 22-year-old man.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At around 17:40, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka with artillery. The enemy strike injured a 22-year-old local resident," the post said.
Read also:
Zelensky says Ukraine will continue striking Russian military targets
The victim suffered blast injuries, craniocerebral trauma, and a concussion. He has been hospitalized for medical treatment.
Earlier this morning, Russian troops shelled Stanislav, another village in the Kherson region, injuring two people.
MENAFN21122024000193011044ID1109020023
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.