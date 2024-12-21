Euphoric Football Fans Reach Their Seats To Cheer The National Team Vs Oman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Shahed Kamal

KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Amid an atmosphere of high patriotism and enthusiasm, Jaber Al-Ahmad International witnessed inflow of thousands of fans, watching the inauguration of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26), due to be followed shortly with a match between Kuwait and Oman.

Amid the flattering Kuwait Flags and the fans' chants echoing across the vast modern stadium, the football enthusiasts queued in long line lines en route to the seats.

Kuwaitis, individuals and families, came in clad in the national team blue t-shirt cheering the national team ahead of its first encounter in the Gulf championship. (end)

