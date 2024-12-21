Euphoric Football Fans Reach Their Seats To Cheer The National Team Vs Oman
Date
12/21/2024 3:04:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo Feature by Shahed Kamal
KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Amid an atmosphere of high patriotism and enthusiasm, Jaber Al-Ahmad International Sport Stadium witnessed inflow of thousands of football fans, watching the inauguration of the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26), due to be followed shortly with a match between Kuwait and Oman.
Amid the flattering Kuwait Flags and the fans' chants echoing across the vast modern stadium, the football enthusiasts queued in long line lines en route to the seats.
Kuwaitis, individuals and families, came in clad in the national team blue t-shirt cheering the national team ahead of its first encounter in the Gulf championship. (end)
ssd
MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109020006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.