Jordan Condemns Attack In German Magdeburg City


12/21/2024 2:03:38 PM

Amman, December 21 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the run-over incident that took place in the Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg On Friday, which claimed several victims and injuries.
In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the friendly federal Republic of Germany, and its absolute condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism, aimed to destabilize security and stability, and terrorize civilians.
Qudah also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the German government and people and to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

