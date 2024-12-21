Bayirbucak Turkmens still seeking fate of 150 relatives detained by Syrian government

(MENAFN) After the fall of the 61-year Baath in Syria, the Bayirbucak Turkmens in the Latakia province are still trying to identify the fate of more than 150 of their relatives who were arrested years ago by the government troops.



Vice Leader of the Syrian Turkmen Parliament, Mohammad Komurcu, stated that the government captured more than 150 Bayirbucak Turkmens among 2011 and 2014 in Latakia. Since the Baath government fell on December 8, only one of these prisoners has been freed.



The families of the prisoners wait for their loved ones to come back home.



Anadolu met with Turkmen families in Latakia who have been waiting for years to hear from their missing relatives.



Merve Himeysh, 23, whose father was detained on August 24, 2013, claimed that regime authorities took her father, an imam, outside the mosque under the pretext of questioning. She bemoaned that she had not heard from him again.



