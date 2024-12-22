I Was Asked To Come Up With My Top 5 Aussie Films Of 2024. It Was A Difficult Task

Author: Ari Mattes

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Marketing is critical to the success of commercial films, and companies will often spend half as much again on top of the production budget to let people know about a film. But this is usually not the case with the local industry.

Frequently, Australian films will do well enough on the festival circuit to be picked up by a theatrical distributor who spends virtually nothing on marketing – and then pulls the when it doesn't prove to be the next Muriel's Wedding.

This is painfully in the back of my mind as I try to compile a list of my top five Australian films of 2024. Top five? Did I even see five? It turns out I did. Did I miss many? A few, because they never crossed my radar – no posters, no advertising, no social media presence.

Out of the, let's say ten, Australian films I did manage to see in 2024, this is my top five (which isn't to say they are, necessarily, five films that I would recommend).

1. Late Night with the Devil

Written and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Late Night with the Devil is a solid genre film.

The narrative frames the film as found footage. We watch an episode of a late night talk show from Halloween 1977, in which a supposedly possessed girl becomes the centre of the show, unleashing (or not?) various demonic events.

David Dastmalchian is commandingly goofy in the lead as ratings-hungry host Jack Delroy, and the supporting cast provide some nice character touches.

The production design is first rate, with everything we love about 1970s horror cinema – and television culture – recreated in vivid strokes.

Starved of unpretentious and non-didactic cinema, one is tempted to declaim the brilliance of this enjoyable romp. But, at the end of the day – and despite Stephen King's comment it's“absolutely brilliant” – it's just a good horror film, sure to please fans of well-made cinema with a retro bent.

2. Christmess

Though released at select cinemas at the end of 2023, I'm including the well-made (and low budget) Christmess on the list, as it secured a mainstream release in 2024.

The film follows a trio of recovering addicts in a halfway house during the holiday period, centred around once-famous actor Chris (beautifully played by Steve Le Marquand) as he successfully – and unsuccessfully – deals with his demons.

Christmess is sentimental without being overly schmaltzy, the characters are rendered with nuance while still containing a recognisably mythical dimension, and it feels hopeful while still making sense.

Writer-director-producer Heath Davis does exactly what is needed for a low budget film. It is economically but effectively shot in the Sydney suburbs, the writing is razor sharp, and the performances are (mostly) excellent. Films like Christmess give hope independent Australian cinema has life yet.

3. Force of Nature: The Dry 2

Now we're getting into trickier territory for a top five list. Force of Nature is the sequel to The Dry from 2020, and treads similar ground, with Eric Bana returning as federal police detective Aaron Falk.

This time it's a mystery surrounding a hiking trip and a disappearing informant.

As with the first film, Force of Nature is an engaging genre film with some arresting moments and effectively handled elements (the cinematography, music, performances are all fine). But it's also totally forgettable and uninspired, pale in comparison to some of the great variations on the cop-mystery theme of the past.

4. Birdeater

Popular at SXSW, Birdeater makes the list by virtue of its style alone.

What begins as an intriguing look at the horrors of group dynamics when a bunch of youngsters leave the city for a buck's party quickly fizzles into nothing, the early gestures towards Ted Kotcheff's masterful Wake in Fright proving little more than hot air.

But it looks and sounds amazing, one of the most stunningly shot Australian films I've seen – actually warranting that haphazardly thrown about adjective“cinematic” – and is worth watching for this dimension alone.

5. The Moogai

Some may think writer-director Jon Bell's The Moogai is an impressive horror film, cleverly integrating a critique of Australian colonisation into a possession story about motherhood and the anxieties of the parent-child relationship.

I found its treatment of a potentially engaging story humdrum and forgettable, the critique of colonisation obvious and uninteresting, and the performances strained.

Unlike Jennifer Kent's excellent The Babadook, which anchors its allegorical dissection of parenthood to specific and weird horrific moments, The Moogai depends too much on the abstract, on the viewer's knowledge of events and the world outside the film, and suffers as a work of art for this.

The best of the rest (perhaps)

Before you attack my evident myopia, there were a handful of Australian films released in 2024 I haven't seen and that look like they might be worthwhile. Don't blame me, blame the marketers!

Sting, directed by Aussie genre maestro Kiah Roache-Turner, looks like a rousingly trashy monster film (there hasn't been a good giant spider film for years).

The Rooster , written and directed by actor Mark Leonard Winter, looks like a potentially solid character mystery (and has received great reviews).

In the Room Where He Waits – which looks like a disturbing Repulsion-like thriller about a queer actor losing his marbles in a hotel room – has also received excellent reviews .

And this isn't to discount the potential mirth of a film like Runt , a sweet-looking kids' film about a ten-year-old girl and her friendship with a dog.

The biggest Australian film of the year was George Miller's latest Mad Max endeavour, Furiosa. While some swear by Fury Road, as a long-time fan of the Mad Max films I found it shrill and incomprehensible, a senseless assault on the viewer with little payoff and no dynamism. Well, Furiosa is this, but a little worse.

How can Screen Australia ensure 2025 (well, 2026 now) has a more robust offering of Australian films? Less money invested in American productions, more on Australian films with lower budgets – and more spent on marketing!