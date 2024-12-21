Senate approves crucial legislation to fund government, prevent shutdown

(MENAFN) Early on Saturday, the US Senate approved significant legislation to finance the government until March 14, averting a potential government shutdown. The measure was then forwarded to President Joe Biden for approval and enactment.



The American Relief Act of 2025 garnered broad backing in the Senate, mirroring a similar vote in the House of Representatives, which also had strong bipartisan support.



"Tonight, the Senate provides more good news for America. There will be no government shutdown just before Christmas," said outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the chamber floor. "This is a solid bill. It will keep the government functioning, assist Americans impacted by hurricanes and other natural disasters, support farmers, and prevent harmful cuts."



The legislation allocates USD10 billion for US farmers and USD100 billion for disaster relief for states devastated by storms. This comes after President-elect Donald Trump, along with key allies like billionaire Elon Musk, derailed a previous compromise agreement earlier in the week, which had been set to pass the House with bipartisan backing.



The earlier version of the bill included various provisions, such as funding for pediatric cancer research, pay raises for Congress members, measures to combat "junk fees" from ticket sellers and hotels, and limits on US investment in China. These provisions were ultimately removed from the final version of the bill that passed on Friday night.

MENAFN21122024000045016755ID1109019643