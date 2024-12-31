Tunisian citizen detains in Guantanamo Bay without committing any crime

(MENAFN) The US has repatriated a prisoner from its military jail at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba to Tunisia, the Pentagon stated on Monday, the fourth prisoner to be moved in the current month.



Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi, 59, was decided to be allowed for moving following a “rigorous interagency review process,” the US Department of Defense reported in a statement, over 22 years following he was first moved to the facility.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told about his intention to return Yazidi to Tunisia in January 2024. He was never accused with a crime.



Rights groups say Yazidi, a Tunisian national, had been imprisoned at Guantanamo since the day it opened on January 11, 2002.



In line with a 2007 US military evaluation, Yazidi was charged of being a member of the militant group al Qaeda.



Nevertheless, human rights groups have long been crucial of those judgments calling on they have often proven unreliable.



