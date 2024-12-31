New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor surpasses 10,000 intermodal train journeys

(MENAFN) The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a crucial logistics network linking China's western regions to international markets, particularly in the ASEAN area, has reached a significant milestone this year. The corridor, which integrates rail and sea transportation, has now surpassed 10,000 intermodal train journeys. This was announced by Beibu Gulf Port Group, which highlighted the achievement on Monday.



The milestone was marked by a cargo train leaving the Qinzhou railway container center in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, south China, bound for Chongqing, a major inland city in southwestern China. The journey was the 10,000th of the year, reflecting a 5.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.



The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, also known as the new western land-sea corridor, first began operating in September 2017 with a route from Chongqing to Singapore via Guizhou Province and Guangxi. Initially a local initiative, the corridor's significance grew, and by August 2019, it was designated a national strategic project by China's National Development and Reform Commission.



Serving as a vital trade route between China's western regions and global markets, the corridor combines rail, sea, and road transport. It connects key provincial hubs like Chongqing, Guangxi, and Yunnan to international destinations, and its intermodal rail-sea service has seen a remarkable rise, growing from 178 trains in its first year to over 10,000 this year.

