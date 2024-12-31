Mexican prosecutors launch probe into mayor after thanking drug cartel for Christmas gifts

(MENAFN) Mexican prosecutors launched an investigation on Monday into the mayor of Coalcoman, Avila Castrejon, after he publicly thanked notorious drug kingpin Nemecio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," for distributing Christmas gifts to the children of the town. The incident took place on December 10, when Castrejon expressed his gratitude to the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a violent and powerful criminal organization, during a public event in the coastal state of Michoacan.



A video surfaced on social media last week showing the mayor thanking Oseguera Cervantes, his sons, and the cartel enforcer Armando Gomez Nuñez, known as "Delta 1," for their contributions. The video also featured banners that specifically thanked the cartel members for their gifts to the children. One banner read, "The children of Coalcoman thank Mr. Nemesio Oseguera and his sons 2 and 3, Delta 1, for their kind gesture. Thank you for the gifts."



In response to the controversy, Mexico City’s President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the mayor's actions, stating that the glorification of criminal organizations would not be tolerated. She ordered a full investigation into Castrejon and other local officials, including the town's security chief, to determine whether there were any criminal links or if the display of the banners had any illicit motivations.



While Castrejon has denied any ties to the CJNG and questioned the authenticity of the video, this is not the first time he has faced accusations related to cartel involvement. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities are keen to determine the full extent of any possible links between the mayor and criminal groups in the area.

