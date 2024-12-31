Haartez says Israel's burning of hospitals in northern Gaza part of ‘ethnic cleansing’

(MENAFN) Israel's actions in northern Gaza, particularly the destruction of hospitals, have been labeled as part of an "ethnic cleansing" campaign against Palestinians, according to a recent editorial in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. The editorial criticized the Israeli military's tactics, asserting that the primary aim is to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes and to systematically depopulate the region. It described the demolition of hospitals as a deliberate strategy that forces residents to seek medical care in the southern part of Gaza, exacerbating the hardships for an already vulnerable population.



The editorial also highlighted the severe consequences of the widespread destruction, emphasizing that hospitals play a critical role in providing care, especially during wartime. It pointed out that the Fourth Geneva Convention provides special protections for hospitals in conflict zones, making their destruction a violation of international law. The piece strongly condemned the Israeli military’s justification for these attacks, arguing that the presence of small arms or ammunition in a hospital, or even armed individuals receiving medical treatment, does not justify the level of destruction and harm caused.



Additionally, the editorial noted that the northern part of Gaza has been decimated, with the military continuing its efforts to finish the demolition. It deemed this act illegal and called for the protection of hospitals, asserting that such measures should never extend to medical facilities. The piece also criticized the Israeli military’s attempt to legitimize its actions by publishing photos of weapons allegedly found in hospitals, describing this evidence as insufficient to justify the harm inflicted on patients and medical staff.



In closing, Haaretz condemned the treatment of patients and doctors, who were reportedly forced to evacuate the hospitals in a humiliating manner, some dressed only in their undergarments. The editorial argued that such actions are indefensible and should not be used to justify the destruction of critical medical infrastructure in Gaza.

