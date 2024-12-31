Pakistan And Tajikistan Boost Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Imam Ali Rahman, the President of Tajikistan, met with General Asim Munir, the Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in Dushanbe.

The Tajikistan Presidential Office issued a statement on Monday, stating that the two leaders discussed“ensuring peace, stability, and regional security.”

According to the press release, Imam Ali Rahman expressed satisfaction with the bilateral relations between the two countries and emphasized that continuous high-level contacts between Tajikistan and Pakistan benefit both nations, alongside their security cooperation.

Both parties reportedly emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, radicalism, drug trafficking, transnational crime, and other issues of mutual interest.

Over the past three years, both the countries repeatedly expressed concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

The meeting takes place amid rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban, with recent border clashes and casualties on both sides. Tajikistan, hosting leaders of Afghanistan's National Resistance Front, is one of the few regional countries without official ties to the Taliban.

Earlier, some Pakistani diplomats warned that if the Taliban fails to control attacks by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pakistan may seek to establish ties with opposition groups fighting the Taliban.

This meeting highlights the growing security concerns in the region, particularly in relation to Afghanistan and the increasing instability along the borders. Tajikistan and Pakistan's cooperation on issues such as counterterrorism and drug trafficking underscores the importance of regional collaboration in addressing these challenges.

As tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban continue to rise, it is likely that more strategic partnerships will be formed in the region. The involvement of Tajikistan and Pakistan in broader security matters, especially with their support for opposition forces in Afghanistan, will shape the geopolitical dynamics of Central Asia and South Asia in the coming years.

