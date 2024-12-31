Syria To Hold Large-Scale National Conference On Country's Future: Reports

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 31 (NNN-SANA) – A Syrian national is set to take place in Damascus, on Jan 4 and 5, to discuss the country's future, after the fall of the Assad government, according to reports from various news outlets, yesterday.

Turkish broadcaster, A Haber, reported that, the conference is expected to announce the dissolution of all armed factions, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, who played a key role in toppling the Assad on Dec 8.

This will be the first pan-national conference, since the dramatic change in the country. Organisers plan to invite around 1,200 Syrians from both inside and outside the country, with an additional 70 to 100 representatives from each province, covering a range of social groups, according to media reports.

The conference is also expected to establish a constitutional drafting committee, and propose the formation of a new government within a month. Representatives from youth groups, women's organisations, the clergy, and civil societies are set to participate.

Al-Jazeera reported that a preparatory committee would be formed for this forthcoming national conference.

The Syrian interim administration, led by al-Sharaa, has not issued any official statement concerning the conference.– NNN-SANA

