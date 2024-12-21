Western India Squash Slam: Top Seeds Vitor, Akanksha Survive Tough Battles To Make Finals
Date
12/21/2024 11:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) The top seeds Viktor Byrtus and Akanksha Salukkhe scored hard-fought 3-2 victories in their respective men's and women's semifinal matches of the 79th Western India Slam, a USD 9,000 prize-money Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger event being played at the CCI courts here on Saturday.
The Czech number one Byrtus had quite a fight on hand before he overcame Netherlands' fourth seed Rowan Damming 7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 1-11, and 11-8 in a well-contested encounter. On Friday, Byrtus easily defeated seventh seed Hong Kong's Wailok To 11-6, 11-3, and 11-5.
In the women's section, top seed Akanksha Salunkhe of India also encountered a strong challenge from Egypt's fifth seed Jana Swaify before clinching an 11-5, 12-14, 15-13, 5-11, and 12-10 in a tight game.
Earlier, Akanksha progressed to the semifinals by defeating Hong Kong's Sze Wing Wai in three straight games, winning 11-5, 11-4, and 11-3.
Results:
Women's semifinals: 2-Anahat Singh (IND) bt 3-Nour Khafagy (EGY) 3-1 (11-4, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9); 1-Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) bt. 5-Jana Swaify (EGY) 3-2 (11-5, 12-14, 15-13, 5-11, 12-10).
Men's semifinals: 1-Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt 4-Rowan Damming (NED) 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 1-11, 11-8).
MENAFN21122024000231011071ID1109019612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.