Western India Squash Slam: Top Seeds Vitor, Akanksha Survive Tough Battles To Make Finals

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) The top seeds Viktor Byrtus and Akanksha Salukkhe scored hard-fought 3-2 victories in their respective men's and women's semifinal matches of the 79th Western India Slam, a USD 9,000 prize-money Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger event being played at the CCI courts here on Saturday.

The Czech number one Byrtus had quite a fight on hand before he overcame Netherlands' fourth seed Rowan Damming 7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 1-11, and 11-8 in a well-contested encounter. On Friday, Byrtus easily defeated seventh seed Hong Kong's Wailok To 11-6, 11-3, and 11-5.

In the women's section, top seed Akanksha Salunkhe of India also encountered a strong challenge from Egypt's fifth seed Jana Swaify before clinching an 11-5, 12-14, 15-13, 5-11, and 12-10 in a tight game.

Earlier, Akanksha progressed to the semifinals by defeating Hong Kong's Sze Wing Wai in three straight games, winning 11-5, 11-4, and 11-3.

Results:

Women's semifinals: 2-Anahat Singh (IND) bt 3-Nour Khafagy (EGY) 3-1 (11-4, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9); 1-Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) bt. 5-Jana Swaify (EGY) 3-2 (11-5, 12-14, 15-13, 5-11, 12-10).

Men's semifinals: 1-Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt 4-Rowan Damming (NED) 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 1-11, 11-8).