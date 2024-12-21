Min. Of Youth Receives Bahrain Deputy Chairman Of General Sports Authority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Saturday Deputy Chairman of Bahrain General Sports Authority and the head of Bahraini delegation participating in the championship Salman bin Mohammad Al Khalifa during his visit to attend the championship activities.

In a press statement, Minister Al-Mutairi welcomed the visit, which embodies the deep-rooted bilateral relations, stressing that these sporting events bring together people and enhance joint work between the countries. (end)

