Min. Of Youth Receives Bahrain Deputy Chairman Of General Sports Authority
Date
12/21/2024 8:02:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Saturday Deputy Chairman of Bahrain General Sports Authority and the head of Bahraini delegation participating in the championship sheikh Salman bin Mohammad Al Khalifa during his visit to attend the championship activities.
In a press statement, Minister Al-Mutairi welcomed the visit, which embodies the deep-rooted bilateral relations, stressing that these sporting events bring together people and enhance joint work between the countries. (end)
fs
MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109019455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.