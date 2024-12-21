“Journey to Christmas”: A Magical New Year Adventure for Middle East Travelers

(MENAFN- Matrix Public Relations) From 14 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, Moscow will host a large-scale New Year festival ‘Journey to Christmas’. Residents and visitors from Middle East are invited to plunge into an unforgettable, magical New Year's adventure, get to know Russia better, its traditions and customs.



If you have dreamed of visiting Moscow for a long time, winter is the right time of year to do it to get unforgettable experiences and emotions and to discover the capital of Russia as a great travelling destination. The festival will bring all guests into the exceptional atmosphere of New Year's Eve festivities. The magic will cover the entire capital of Russia and will take place at more than 30 venues of the city, where at each of them a variety of entertainment and amazing adventures will be waiting for visitors absolutely free. Magically decorated central venues near Red Square, costume interactive and theatrical performances in the Petrovsky Palace and the unique Moskino cinema park will be unforgettable locations to visit.



26 ice rinks, 150 ice shows, more than 4,000 masterclasses, 1,500 New Year's Eve performances, curling grounds and other exciting winter sports entertainment - the festival will offer a variety of New Year's Eve experiences that cannot be found at any other festival. The extensive theatre programme will allow you to fully immerse yourself not only in the holiday atmosphere, but also to get acquainted with the New Year traditions of Russia. Learn its features, discover it from a new perspective and fully experience the atmosphere of the country and the city on this New Year's adventure.



Young and adult visitors of the festival can take part in the Christmas tree toy factory and make unique Christmas tree balls based on Russian fairy tales by themselves. Or take part in the programmes of Christmas decor studios, where everyone will be taught how to wrap presents and make Christmas lanterns. There will be Father Frost's (Russian Santa Claus) workshops for all children, where everyone will be able to make a wish, write a letter to Father Frost and receive New Year presents.



You can get to know Russian culture through its culinary specialities. For this occasion, special Russian stove houses will be opened at the city's venues, where you will be able to taste pies and pastries from famous heroes of Soviet cartoons. A special film buffet will offer dishes from Soviet films: fried pirozhki, sandwiches with spicy sprat and roast beef. As part of the Moscow Tea Time project, special trolleys will be available at the city's festival venues, where you can enjoy tea and pastries.



The ‘Journey to Christmas’ festival will give guests an unforgettable atmosphere of festivity and magic, allow them to plunge into an unusual adventure and get to know Moscow and Russia better. The festival is one of many events within the framework of the Moscow Seasons project. Mesmerising seasonal festivals of the project will be the perfect destination for a family trip or solo traveller and will provide an unforgettable experience for all visitors from Middle East.





MENAFN21122024007849016798ID1109019312