(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Amsaan Accessible Tours hosts the first Dubai Deaf Festival, celebrating inclusivity, culture, and talent

Dubai, UAE, 20 December 2024: Amsaan Accessible Tours (AAT), the region’s pioneering provider of experiences tailored for the Deaf community, is hosting Dubai’s first-ever Deaf Festival. Inspired by the UAE’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, the four-day festival celebrates the vibrant culture and unique talents of the Deaf community. It serves as a platform to highlight Dubai’s advancements in accessibility, foster cultural exchange, and encourage Deaf individuals from around the world to visit and experience the UAE's hospitality. VIP Guests and speakers include Vitalii Potapchuk, Deaf co-founder of Amsaan Project, Mussabbah Al Neyadi, President of the UAE Deaf Association and Abeer Al Shihi, Interpreter, Ministry of Community Development.

Syncing with the UAE government’s initiatives like the Dubai Team for Accessible Travel and Tourism and People of Determination, AAT’s Deaf Festival showcases the city as an inclusive global destination. It brings together Deaf participants from diverse countries including the UAE, Europe, the USA, and Japan, using different sign languages, to demonstrate the universal language of unity. This global collaboration reflects the belief that those who understand the Deaf experience are best equipped to foster inclusivity.

The event’s accessibility-first approach includes Deaf hosts, sign language interpreters, and local Deaf volunteers to ensure a barrier-free and empowering experience for all participants. All activities, presentations, and performances are designed exclusively for Deaf individuals, and delivered directly in sign language, with no reliance on verbal communication for a truly Deaf-accessible environment. Festival highlights include:

● Address by Vitalii Potapchuk: In his inspiring address, the Deaf co-founder will share his vision for a barrier-free world, emphasizing the Deaf community's strength in unity and mutual support. He will invite participants to contribute ideas and insights, emphasizing the collective responsibility to create a more accessible and inclusive future.

● The Malone Show: A comedy performance by Deaf comedians that will captivate audiences with humour and storytelling.

● Mahmoud and Ebru Comedy Show: This comedy duo will entertain the crowd with a mix of sign language humour, improvisation, and Deaf culture references.

● Speeches by Influential Deaf Leaders: Featuring Mussabbah Al Neyadi and Abeer Al Shihi along with cultural insights shared by local Deaf representatives and the Amsaan Deaf Team.

● Tours to Iconic UAE Landmarks: Deaf Guided visits to Expo City Dubai, Festival City, Soluna Beach Club, and a desert safari, all led by Deaf guides with full accessibility support.

● Support for Local Deaf Businesses: A showcase of products and services by Deaf entrepreneurs, empowering the community and fostering economic inclusion.

“With over 11 million individuals grappling with disabling hearing loss in the Middle East alone, The Dubai Deaf Festival is a necessary and timely movement towards creating a more inclusive world for the Deaf community,” said Oleksandr Koltsov, CEO of Amsaan Accessible Tours. “Our mission goes beyond tourism, we aim to bridge cultural gaps, promote inclusivity, and ensure accessibility in every aspect of the journey for the Deaf community. Dubai’s leadership in accessibility, combined with Amsaan’s expertise in tailored travel experiences, is setting new standards for inclusivity in tourism. The festival embodies the belief that the Deaf community is capable of achieving anything. It serves as a powerful reminder of the collective commitment to breaking barriers and transforming the world into a fair and accessible place for all that celebrates Deaf culture, talent, and unity on a global scale.”

Amsaan plans to expand the Deaf Festival internationally, building a global network of inclusive travel experiences. The festival showcases Deaf-owned businesses, talents, and partnerships, fostering deeper connections and opportunities. Set to become an annual tradition, it aims to strengthen the global Deaf community year after year.

