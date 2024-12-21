Maharashtra ‘Foul Deaths’: Grim Sharad Pawar Meets Kin Of Beed Sarpanch, Parbhani Dalit Man

(MENAFN- IANS) Beed/Parbhani (Maharashtra), Dec 21 (IANS) As Maharashtra is rocked by two 'most foul deaths', Nationalist Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday visited the families of the – a murdered Sarpanch from Beed and a Dalit man of Parbhani found dead in judicial custody.

He was accompanied by NCP (SP) MPs Fauzia Khan (Rajya Sabha), Bajrang M. Sonawane (Beed) and Nilesh D. Lanke (Ahmednagar), besides MLAs Rajesh Tope (Ghansawangi) and Sandeep Kshirsagar (Beed), along with a large number of local units party leaders, workers and villagers.

Pawar, 84, took a helicopter to visit the two districts on Saturday – first going to Beed's Massajog village whose Sarpanch (Headman) Santosh Pandit Deshmukh, 45, was abducted, brutally tortured and then killed on December 9, by some alleged political rivals when he attempted to foil a huge extortion racket at the AVG windmill company.

Subsequently, Pawar flew down to Parbhani where a Dalit man, Somnath Vyankat Suryawanshi, 35, a law student, was allegedly beaten by the police in the aftermath of the sacrilege of a statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar (December 10), the subsequent violence and his arrest on December 12, and death in judicial remand on December 15.

In Beed, after lending a patient ear to the Sarpanch's widow, mother, brother, daughter and other villagers, the NCP (SP) supremo readily agreed to foot the education bills of Deshmukh's daughter Vaibhavi, and also assured all help for the family's safe and secure future.

The Deshmukh family members broke down before Pawar and other visitors, accused the Beed Police of not conducting the probe properly, demanded that all the absconding accused must be arrested immediately and many from an adjoining village, and the suspected mastermind, Walmiki Karad still absconding 13 days after the killing.

Vaibhavi Deshmukh said she did not even get a final glimpse of her father who was ruthlessly beaten, and demanded that his killers should be given a similar tough punishment, and demanded justice for the family and the villagers, seeking that the trial be conducted in a fast track court.

Sonawane (MP from Beed), his eyes moist, said that there is an atmosphere of 'terror' in the village, when the Sarpanch could meet such a ghastly end, the people are wondering 'whose turn will be next'.

Many have demanded the resignation of ruling NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde who is reportedly cosy with the fugitive prime wanted Walmiki Karad, a former Mayor of Parli Municipal Council.

Perturbed by the narrations, a distressed Pawar demanded that all the killers and the conspirators must be caught and taught a lesson, the Centre and state governments must take serious note.

“The masses are stunned, and they are people who contribute to the sugar industry in this region. What has happened is not acceptable as the Sarpanch was killed for something he was not connected with,” said Pawar grimly.

He said that there's no need to bring in caste-community in this case, and pointed out how the NCP (SP) General Secretary Jitendra Awhad and Sandeep Kshirsagar raised the matter in the Legislative Assembly.

"You are not alone in this grief... we are with you, the lawyers are behind you. Please leave your fears behind. I shall convey your sentiments to the government. After Sonawane's speech in Parliament plus Awhad and Kshirsagar's statements in the Assembly, people were stunned and are asking what's going on in different states in the country," remarked Pawar.

In Parbhani, Pawar questioned the state government why violence was used when the crowds were protesting peacefully and said“this is not acceptable, justice for Suryawanshi's death is non-negotiable”, while promising to submit the evidence handed over by the family to the CM and other authorities.

Condemning both the deaths, Pawar said that although the CM has announced several measures, compensation and probes,“nothing can bring back the two persons nor erase the grief of both the tragedy-hit families”.

Incidentally, after Pawar's visits, his nephew and NCP President, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also rushed to Beed and Parbhani this evening where he encountered angry crowds, and Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha will travel to Parbhani on Monday afternoon.

