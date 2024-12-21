(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian of Defense sent a commission to the 1196th Motorized Rifle Regiment, stationed in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, because of suicides and sabotage of personnel against boats.

This was reported in Telegram by the ATESH guerrilla movement, Ukrinform reports.

“ATESH agents from among the Russian military report that a commission from the Russian Ministry of Defense has arrived at the 1196th motorized rifle regiment of the territorial troops, located in the occupied territory of the Kherson region . According to our data, the commission's visit is directly related to the problems we reported earlier: the increased incidence of sabotage against boats and suicides among the military,” the statement said.

As noted, such incidents undermine the discipline and combat capability of the units, and the Russian command perceives them as a serious threat.

ATESH notes that the Russian military command is convinced that this could disrupt the plans of the Russian offensive on the right bank of the Kherson region.

