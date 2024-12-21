Centre Clears Strategic Bhubu Jot Tunnel For Himachal

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Dec 21 (IANS) The of the much-awaited strategic Bhubu Jot tunnel in Himachal Pradesh has been cleared, an official statement by the state said on Saturday.

The of Defence has officially recommended to the Ministry of Road and Highways (MoRTH) that the Bhubu Jot tunnel, along with the Ghatasani-Shilha-Bhubu Jot-Kullu National Highway, be designated as a project of strategic importance.

In its communication, the Ministry of Defence highlighted the critical role this highway and tunnel would play as an alternative route to Leh and Ladakh, significantly enhancing the operational readiness of the armed forces in forward areas.

Apart from its strategic significance, the tunnel was expected to bring substantial socio-economic benefits to the region and budgetary provisions for the project will now be made accordingly.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to the Bhubu Jot tunnel project.

“I personally met the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 25 to request prioritisation of this project while considering its strategic importance. The issue was also raised with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The construction of this tunnel would be a milestone for the development of the state,” the official statement quoting Sukhu said.

The proposed Bhubu Jot tunnel would reduce the distance between Kangra and Kullu by over 50 km giving immense benefits to the local population and boosting tourism in the region, strengthening the economy of the people.

The state government was prioritising tunnel construction to enhance road connectivity, promote sustainable development and minimise environmental impact.

“The construction of the Bhubu Jot tunnel would be a transformative step for the development of Himachal Pradesh. This project would not only strengthen strategic infrastructure but also catalyse socio-economic growth in the region,” the Chief Minister added.