Rape Accused Nawab Singh Yadav’S Hotel Seized By UP Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 21 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh on Saturday confiscated the hotel of Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav, accused of raping a minor girl and also been charged under the Gangster Act.

The property, known as Chandan Hotel and situated near the Medical College in Tirwa, was sealed in the presence of a heavy police contingent. Officers publicly announced the confiscation by beating drums, emphasising the crackdown on illegal assets.

The hotel is reportedly registered in the name of Yadav's late mother.

SP leader Yadav, along with his brother Neelu Yadav and co-accused Pooja Tomar, is currently in jail. The trio faces charges of rape and other offences under the Gangster Act.

The case emerged after a 15-year-old minor girl alleged that Yadav stripped her and attempted to assault her.

The incident came to light on August 11 when the minor girl dialled 112 to report the crime.

The police arrested Yadav at his Chaudhary Chandan Mahavidyalaya in Nasrapur village, where he was found in an objectionable condition with a woman and a teenager. He was sent to jail the next day.

Tomar was apprehended on August 21, while Neelu Yadav, accused of tampering with evidence, surrendered on September 3. On September 28, the police initiated action under the Gangster Act against all three individuals and began investigating their assets.

CO City Kamlesh Kumar said: "Action was taken under the Gangster Act against Nawab Singh Yadav. He used the illegitimate income to construct Chandan Hotel, which has been confiscated under government rules."

Nawab Singh Yadav, once referred to as 'Mini CM' during the Samajwadi Party tenure, was considered close to party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He was a strong contender for a ticket from Kannauj in the 2017 Assembly elections.

However, after he was denied a ticket, relations between him and Akhilesh Yadav soured.