Rajmata Jijabai Trophy: Defending Champions Manipur To Lock Horns With Underdogs Odisha In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Narainpur, Dec 21 (IANS) Manipur and Odisha booked their spots in the final of the 29th Senior Women's National Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2024-25 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Saturday. Both teams will lock horns on Monday in hopes of lifting the coveted trophy.

In the semifinals, Manipur, the 22-time champions and considered the powerhouse of Indian women's football, defeated West Bengal 3-0, while Odisha scored once in each half to beat last year's runners-up Haryana 2-0. This is the seventh time Odisha will play the final.

Packed with experienced Internationals, Manipur began the firm favourites but took time to settle down as West Bengal's defensive tactics managed to keep them at bay till half time.

The 22-time champions, however, could not be kept under check beyond the 53rd minute as Dangmei Grace duly opened the account for Manipur off a long ball from the middle. Grace's graceful run with the ball left two Bengal defenders struggling behind and the international striker moved into the box to beat Bengal goalkeeper Manju with a right footer.

Manju did a creditable job in the first half but proved vulnerable with long rangers in the second. Priyangka Devi picked up the second goal a couple of minutes later from around 25 yards. Her right-footed shot was a dipping drive and Manju had no answer.

The fate of the match was nearly sealed, Manipur added one more goal in the 78th minute. Shilky Devi, in a quick turn from outside the box, took a shot that dropped in the box before eluding the hands of the diving custodian.

Odisha captain and striker Pyari Xaxa played a pivotal role in her team's victory scoring both goals. The second semifinal between Odisha and Haryana began in an energetic fashion, with attacks from both sides.

A few good saves by India international Shreya Hooda under the Odisha bar prevented an early Odisha opener. Still, Hooda could do little when, in the 10th minute, Pyari dribbled past a couple of defenders to give Odisha the lead. It was a fine individual effort on part of the India International.

After the breather, Haryana mostly played through the wings and kept pushing forward, but, unfortunately, could not convert their chances. Odisha goalkeeper, Sasmita Parida was a standout player on Saturday as she managed to block the waves of attacks from Haryana in the second half.

Pyari put the game to bed in the 88th minute when her free-kick from the right slipped through Hooda's hands to roll over the line and virtually ended Haryana's chances of making the final for the second time in a row.