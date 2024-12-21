Gulf Cup...Chance To Develop Skills Of Young Players -- Former Gulf Players

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Former Gulf soccer players affirmed that the Arabian Gulf Cup, since it was launched in Bahrain in 1970, aims to strengthen sports and cultural ties between the Gulf people.

In separate statements to KUNA on Saturday, the players noted that the is a chance to develop the skills of young players, in preparation for regional and continental competitions.

The competition is a good opportunity to discover new talents of youth, who could become superstars in the future and represent their national teams on an international level, said former Saudi team captain Fuad Anwar.

The tournament represents the strong historic ties between the Gulf states, he said, adding that the Gulf Cup is one of the most prominent sports events in the region.

On his part, former Yemeni soccer team player Sharaf Mahfood said that the tournament is a chance for players to share experience and develop their abilities, noting that the sports event is a celebration of unity and sportive competitiveness between the teams.

In the same context, former Omani soccer player Imad Al-Hosni noted the importance of the Gulf Cup as a way of bringing nations closer, adding that the event is part of the Gulf sports heritage.

Meanwhile, former Bahraini national team player Talal Yousef affirmed that the competition plays a great role in boosting the skills of Gulf soccer players.

He added that the Gulf Cup is not only a sports event, but it is also a cultural and historic representation of the Gulf's unity. (end)

