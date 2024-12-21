Idps Return To Rebuilt Shusha As Part Of Great Return State Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's directive, a group of IDPs temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings in various parts of the republic has departed from the Garadagh district of Baku to the newly reconstructed city of Shusha, as part of the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories.

Azernews reports that 49 families or 191 people have been relocated to Shusha during this phase.

The residents of Shusha, returning to their homeland, expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they have received. They also extended their thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well as the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.

It should be noted that currently, nearly 30,000 people reside in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. This population includes not only the recently resettled former internally displaced persons but also those involved in implementing various projects in the region, as well as employees of local branches of different state institutions. Additionally, the region hosts individuals working in newly operational healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy enterprises.