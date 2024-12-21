Idps Return To Rebuilt Shusha As Part Of Great Return State Program
Date
12/21/2024 2:08:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's directive, a group
of IDPs temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and
administrative buildings in various parts of the republic has
departed from the Garadagh district of Baku to the newly
reconstructed city of Shusha, as part of the First State Program on
the Great Return to the liberated territories.
Azernews reports that 49 families or 191 people
have been relocated to Shusha during this phase.
The residents of Shusha, returning to their homeland, expressed
their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they have received. They
also extended their thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well
as the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from
occupation, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their
lives for this cause.
It should be noted that currently, nearly 30,000 people reside
in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. This population includes not only
the recently resettled former internally displaced persons but also
those involved in implementing various projects in the region, as
well as employees of local branches of different state
institutions. Additionally, the region hosts individuals working in
newly operational healthcare, education, culture, tourism,
industry, and energy enterprises.
MENAFN21122024000195011045ID1109018933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.