Varun Dhawan: Personally Performed Nearly All Stunts With Minimal Use Of A Body Double

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of“Baby John”, said that he has personally performed nearly all stunts, with minimal use of a body double.

“The scale of action in this is massive, and I've personally performed nearly all the stunts myself, with minimal use of a body double. Working with Kalees was a challenge in the best way-he pushed me to explore my physical limits every day,” Varun said.

He shared that one of the most demanding scenes had him hanging upside down for over six hours, which tested his“endurance like never before”.

The added:“I remember Atlee stepping in at one point to remind us to prioritize safety and not let the pursuit of perfection lead to unnecessary risks. It's been a tough but fulfilling journey.”

Directed by Kalees, the makers of“Baby John” brought in a team of eight international action directors to choreograph its adrenaline-pumping sequences.

The eight action directors Anl Arasu, Stunt Silva, ⁠Anbariv, ⁠Yannick Ben, ⁠Sunil Rodrigues, ⁠Kaloyan Vodenicharov, ⁠Manohar Verma, Bronwin October has choreographed eight massive action scenes in the movie.

Talking about bringing eight action directors, Kalees said:“We were fortunate to have assembled a team of eight renowned action directors, each bringing their unique expertise to craft distinct and thrilling fight sequences. It was an absolute privilege to collaborate with the crème de la crème of action directors from both India and abroad, resulting in a truly exceptional cinematic experience.”

“Baby John” stars Varun Dhawan, national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on 25 December 2024.