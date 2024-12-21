Explaining: Russian Cyberattack, Putin's Cynical Statements, Slipak's Anniversary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

RUSSIAN CYBERATTACK

On 19 December, Russia conducted a large-scale cyberattack on Ukraine's state registers.

● The attack aimed to disrupt the operation of the state's critical infrastructure.

● Specialists are working hard to eliminate the consequences of malicious interference.

● The State Register of Civil Status Acts, the Unified State Register of Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, and the State Register of Rights to Real Estate and Their Encumbrances will be restored as a priority.

● The cyberattack accompanied aggressive information operations to increase panic in Ukrainian society.

● On the morning of December 20, Russia also launched a missile attack on Ukraine's capital.

● This is yet another confirmation that Moscow does not seek peace and uses all means to exert pressure on Ukraine.

PUTIN'S CYNICAL STATEMENTS

On 19 December, the Russian dictator spoke in the format of his annual“Direct Line” and made many absurd statements.

● "Direct Line" is an annual-staged event where Putin answers pre-approved "questions from citizens."

● This year, Putin found it particularly challenging to answer questions about the situation in Kursk, the prospects of the "special military operation," and the deteriorating economic situation in Russia.

● Putin made a particularly cynical statement about Ukraine. The dictator suggested that the Western powers set up a“hi-tech duel”: Russia would launch an Oreshnik strike on Kyiv, and Western air defense systems would try to defeat the attack.

● After the collapse of the myth of the“world's second-strongest army”, the Kremlin is trying to create a new myth about a“miracle weapon” that has no analogues in the world.

● Putin stated that Moscow is allegedly ready for negotiations, but Russia's actions show that such statements are completely baseless.

● The only way to stop the aggressor is through the military and diplomatic strengthening of Ukraine, as well as increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

VASYL SLIPAK'S ANNIVERSARY

On December 20, 1974, Vasyl Slipak was born – a world-renowned opera singer, volunteer, participant in the Revolution of Dignity, and a combatant in the war in Eastern Ukraine. He was killed by a sniper's bullet in combat in June 2016.

● For many years, Slipak had lived in France and performed as a soloist at the Paris National Opera, but at a challenging time, he stood up to defend his Homeland.

● The example of Slipak shows that the resistance to the Russian aggressor since 2014 has united all layers of Ukrainian society and citizens living abroad.

● In 2017, Slipak was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star.

● In 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, showed the bullet that killed Vasyl Slipak.

● The memory of Vasyl Slipak is honored in Ukraine, France, and many other countries around the world