Russian model gets murdered in France

(MENAFN) Russian model and TV presenter Svetlana Savitskaya tragically passed away in a car accident in France on Wednesday, as reported by StarHit. A close friend of Savitskaya revealed that while trying to avoid a head-on collision, the driver swerved onto the sidewalk, striking the 34-year-old model. Savitskaya was hit by the car and later died from her injuries.



According to the friend, the incident involved two cars driving towards each other, with one veering sharply and hitting Savitskaya, who was on the sidewalk. Her mother has asked those who were close to her to pray for her soul for the next 40 days.



Savitskaya had lived abroad in recent years, working as a model for prestigious fashion magazines such as L’Officiel, Bazaar, and Glamour. She also gained fame in Russia as a TV host, appearing on channels such as RU TV, Friday, Europa Plus TV, and ZHARA TV.



Fans expressed their sorrow on social media, mourning her loss, with one comment describing her as a “bright and tragically short star” who will always remain in their hearts. Born in Moscow in 1990, Savitskaya was a graduate of both the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music and the Law Academy. She later moved to Los Angeles and London, where she earned a master’s degree in art.



Her funeral will take place next Monday at Moscow's Troekurovsky Cemetery, as confirmed by her family.



