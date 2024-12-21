Russian Forces Kill One, Injure Eight In Donetsk Region In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces killed one civilian and injured eight others in the Donetsk region on Friday, December 20.
Donetsk Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"On December 20, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region -- in Kostiantynivka. Eight people in the region were wounded in the past 24 hours," Filashkin wrote.
He said that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
On December 19, Russian forces killed four civilians and wounded three others in the Donetsk region.
