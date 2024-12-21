President Ilham Aliyev Sends Condolences To Frank-Walter Steinmeier
12/21/2024 3:09:18 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
expressed condolences to President of Germany Frank-Walter
Steinmeier following the tragic incident at the Christmas market in
the city of Magdeburg, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the tragic incident at
the Christmas market in Magdeburg, which claimed lives and caused
injuries.
In the face of the tragedy, I extend my deep condolences to you,
the bereaved families, their loved ones, and all the people of
Germany on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan. I also
wish a swift recovery to those injured," the letter reads.
