عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Killed, 11 Wounded As Russian Forces Shell Over 40 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day

Two Killed, 11 Wounded As Russian Forces Shell Over 40 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day


12/21/2024 3:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and 11 more wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region over the past 24 hours.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He said that enemy attacks and airstrikes had targeted Antonivka, Sadove, Darivka, Havrylivka, Nadezhdivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Stanislav, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Tomaryne, Mykilske, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Stepanivka, Chornobaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zmiivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Vesele, Kozatske, Novotiahynka, Ivanivka, Olhivka, Burhunka, Kizomys, Monastyrske, Veletenske, Mykhailivka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Kostyrka, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka and Kherson.

Read also: Russian forces more active in Kherson sector - Zelensky

Russian forces hit critical and social infrastructure. Enemy attacks damaged 34 apartment buildings and 29 private homes in residential areas across the region. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages, a warehouse, and private cars.

Early on Saturday, December 21, Russian troops shelled the village of Tomyna Balka, Kherson region, killing one person.

MENAFN21122024000193011044ID1109019006


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search