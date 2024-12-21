Two Killed, 11 Wounded As Russian Forces Shell Over 40 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and 11 more wounded in Russian on Ukraine's southern Kherson region over the past 24 hours.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He said that enemy attacks and had targeted Antonivka, Sadove, Darivka, Havrylivka, Nadezhdivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Stanislav, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Tomaryne, Mykilske, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Stepanivka, Chornobaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zmiivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Vesele, Kozatske, Novotiahynka, Ivanivka, Olhivka, Burhunka, Kizomys, Monastyrske, Veletenske, Mykhailivka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Kostyrka, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka and Kherson.

Russian forces hit critical and social infrastructure. Enemy attacks damaged 34 apartment buildings and 29 private homes in residential areas across the region. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages, a warehouse, and private cars.

Early on Saturday, December 21, Russian troops shelled the village of Tomyna Balka, Kherson region, killing one person.