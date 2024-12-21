Ukraine’s UN Deputy accuses Russia of timing airstrikes with Security Council meetings

(MENAFN) Ukraine's Permanent Deputy to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya declares Russia launched missile on peaceful Ukrainian regions not less than18 times before holding a UN Security Council conference on Ukraine so a obvious correspondence is obvious.



He mentioned this on Friday, as the Russian deputation again discussed with the UN Security Council the topic of "supporting peace and security of Ukraine," Ukrinform’s own correspondent states.



"We have already drawn the Council's attention to the clear correlation between the timing of Russian on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and Russia-initiated Council meetings like today. This correlation has been registered at least 18 times," Kyslytsya stressed.



In this matter, he named the detailed dates of such conferences, embarked by the Kremlin, and Russian missile airstrikes on Ukraine's power and other civil infrastructure. The list shows the time since April 11 to December 20 2024.



“This morning, Russia again started the Security Council with air terror against Ukrainian cities, in particular Kyiv, Kherson, and Kryvyi Rih,” the Ukrainian permanent deputy declared.



MENAFN21122024000045016953ID1109018846