Kamya Panjabi: Wearing Sarees Has Become My Way Of Expressing Myself

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) On the occasion of World Saree Day on Saturday, Kamya Panjabi said that wearing the nine-yard-wonder has become her way of expressing herself.

Kamya shared,“I a lot for events in different cities across the country, and wherever I go, people always notice and compliment my sarees.”

World Saree Day is celebrated every year on December 21 to honour the traditional Indian garment.

She said she gets admired for her saree style and the way she drapes it.

The actress, who is seen on the show“Ishq Jabariya”, added:“They admire my saree styles, the unique blouse patterns, the way I drape the saree, and even the small details like the pins I use for my hair bun. Their appreciation means so much to me, and it's what inspires me to dress up in sarees every time.”

“Wearing sarees has become my way of expressing myself and connecting with people.”

She finds it amazing how a saree can create memories.

“It's amazing how a simple saree can spark conversations and create memories. The compliments I receive encourage me to keep exploring new styles and cherish this beautiful tradition even more.”

Talking about her work in“Ishq Jabariya”, Kamya plays Mohini, the aunt of Aditya essayed by Lakshay Khurana. The show follows the heartwarming journey of Gulki played by Siddhi Sharma, a lively young woman with big dreams who faces unexpected challenges on her path to love and self-discovery.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

Kavya became a household name with her work in shows such as“Reth”,“Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani,”“Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann”,“Piya Ka Ghar”,“Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and“Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar”.

She was also a part of the second season of“Comedy Circus” comedy show and participated in“Bigg Boss 7”, which was won by actress Gauahar Khan.