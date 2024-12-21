World Meditation Day: Feeling Low? Here's How To Take Care Of Mental Health According To Spiritual Guru Ravi Shankar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) World Meditation Day: In a world where“feeling low” and experiencing“anxiety attacks” have become common, meditation emerges as a solution for addressing various mental issues . The United Nations General Assembly, with India as a co-sponsor, has declared December 21 as World Meditation Day.

This day coincides with the winter solstice, which holds cultural significance in India, marking an important time in agricultural traditions and astronomical observations. Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar delivers a keynote address at the inaugural session of the first-ever World Meditation Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Shankar called meditation a“necessity” and not a“luxury”.“Today, meditation is not a luxury as it was thought, but it is a necessity. I would call it mental hygiene. Like you have dental hygiene, we have mental hygiene wherein meditation can help us to be more centred and away from aggression and depression,” he said.

Also Read: When you take the day off for your mental health

Stressing the mental health crisis, Shankar added,“The mental health crisis has taken a big toll on our population. On one side, our young population is undergoing such aggressive behaviour. On the other side, there is depression.”

He said that meditation helps us to be more centred, and it brings us sensitivity and sensibility at the same time.

Also Read: How, when, and where to seek mental health care

“The two important factors of any civilized society. We need to be sensitive towards ourselves, towards fellow being and also for the environment. Meditation makes us more conscious about our environment, and conscious about the feelings of people around us. It helps us to stay away from those antisocial activities which would harm oneself and others,” said the spiritual guru.