PM To Visit Kuwait Today: From 'Hala Modi' Event To Defence Talks What's On Platter? 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India and Kuwait are set to strengthen their ties in key areas such as defence and trade during Prime Narendra Modi 's two-day visit to the Gulf nation, starting Saturday. Here are the top ten updates:

1. Modi will engage in talks with top Kuwaiti leaders, visit an Indian labour camp, address the Indian community, and attend the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup tournament. This marks the first visit to Kuwait by an Indian prime minister in 43 years. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,“Today and tomorrow, I will be visiting Kuwait. This visit will deepen India's historical linkages with Kuwait. I look forward to meeting His Highness the Amir, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Kuwait. This evening, I will be interacting with the Indian community and will also attend the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.”

2. A day ahead of the prime minister's trip, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said discussions are underway with Kuwait on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact. At a media briefing, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, said a few bilateral documents are expected to be firmed up during the prime minister's visit.

3. "The historic visit by the prime minister is expected to open a new chapter in India-Kuwait bilateral relations," he said, adding,“it will not only consolidate the partnership in existing spheres but also unveil new avenues for future cooperation, reinforce our shared values and build a more stronger and dynamic partnership for the future.”

4. Chatterjee mentioned that the visit is also expected to strengthen ties between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GCC is a significant bloc consisting of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. In the financial year 2022-23, India's trade with GCC countries totalled USD 184.46 billion.