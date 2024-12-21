Team Qatar Gears Up For UAE Faceoff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Qatari national team concluded its final training session today ahead of their opening match against the UAE on Saturday, at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, marking the start of Group 1 action in the 26th Arab Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26).

The session, held at Kazma Club in Kuwait, was led by Spanish head coach Luis Garcia. Garcia focused on finalizing the team's lineup and strategies, aiming for a strong start to the that would set the stage for advancing to the semi-finals.

All players participated in the session except for star forward Akram Afif, who was absent due to personal reasons. Coach Garcia expressed optimism about the team's readiness despite Afif's absence.



Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Saad Al Kuwari, the Qatari team's media official, emphasized the thorough preparation during the lead-up to Khaleeji 26. "The preparation period went well under the guidance of Coach Luis Garcia. His familiarity with the players, having previously served as assistant to former head coach Marquez Lopez, has been instrumental in ensuring seamless communication and a smooth transition," Al Kuwari said.

Regarding Akram Afif's availability for the match, Al Kuwari clarified that the player's absence is temporary and due to personal circumstances. "Akram is included in the final squad, and if conditions permit, he will join the team for the competition," he added.

The Khaleeji 26 tournament will officially commence on Saturday with an opening ceremony at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, followed by the inaugural match between host nation Kuwait and Oman.