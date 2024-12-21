Hina Khan Celebrates December In Complete Style

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three breast cancer, is celebrating December in complete panache.

Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures from her getaway. In the slew of images, the actress looks every inch gorgeous in a blue and white striped dress with floral detailing. She completed her look with curled hair, white sneakers and a black luxurious handbag.

She also shared pictures of what she gorged on and the Christmas decor in the hotel she is staying.

“Hello December,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, the actress was named in the top most searched actors list in 2024 and she said that because of her health-related hardships it is not an achievement or something to be proud of.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina re-shared a post, where her photo showed alongside names such as Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur along with the caption:“Google's 2024 global trends These Indian actors are among top 10 most searched actors in the world.”

She penned down her thoughts:“I see a lot of people putting up stories and congratulating me on this new development but honestly For me it's neither an Achievement nor something to be Proud of (sic).”

“I wish n pray that No one should be Googled because of their diagnosis or any health related hardships.”

Hina stressed that she would rather be known for her work.

“I have always appreciated people's genuine regard n respect for my journey in these testing times but I would rather be googled or known or acknowledged for my Work and my Accomplishments. just like I have been before and during my diagnosis.(sic),” she added.

Hina had also shared photos from the hospital following her chemotherapy.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to drop photos where she is seen facing away from the camera, holding a pouch bag that is attached to bottles. In the images, Hina is seen wearing a hospital gown as she walks toward a door, with her back turned to the camera.