UN Syria Commission Proposes Unit To Safeguard Mass Graves, Crime Sites, Documents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria suggested on Friday establishing a unit to lead and coordinate the protection and preservation of mass grave sites and all relevant documentation.

In a statement issued from Geneva after its first visit to Syria since 2011 the UN Commission of Inquiry warned that the exhumation of mass graves that has already begun both by rescue organizations and by private individuals may complicate future efforts to identify missing people.

The commission called on the protection of mass grave sites and to safeguard all documents and evidence across Syria.

It stated that they received new information about the former Government's detention facilities and mass grave sites during the visit.

According to the statement the Commission team visited former prisons and detention centres, including Sednaya prison and Military Intelligence Branch 235 ("Palestine Branch") and documented the damaging and destroying of pieces of evidence.

The commission also reported that a large number of documents were still salvageable and received information that additional records have been safeguarded in other locations either on-site by the caretaker government or elsewhere by civil society organizations.

The Commission also suggested that the government issue appropriate proclamations at the highest level through public communications channels requiring the public to refrain from disturbing such sites and that any documents or evidence taken to be returned while communicating that this will facilitate the justice and accountability processes to follow in the months and years ahead.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria was established on 22 August 2011 by the Human Rights Council through resolution to investigate all alleged violations of international human rights law and to identify and ensure accountability for perpetrators of violations. (end)

imk









MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109018392