"Got To Know About It At The Last Moment': Jadeja On Ashwin's Retirement

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 21 (IANS) India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed how Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement left fans and teammates alike in shock, saying that he had only learned about it moments before the public announcement.

“I got to know about the retirement at the last moment. Five minutes before the press conference. It was shocking,” Jadeja told reporters at Melbourne Ground (MCG).

“We spent the entire day together, and he didn't even give me the hint. We all know how Ashwin's mind works (laughs),” he added.

Ashwin and Jadeja have been the cornerstone of India's attack in Test cricket for over a decade. Playing 58 Tests together, they formed a formidable spin duo, sharing 587 wickets between them. Their partnership surpassed the legendary pair of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, who had taken 501 wickets in combination.

Ashwin's retirement, while shocking, also signals a changing of the guard for Indian cricket. Jadeja acknowledged the void his bowling partner leaves behind but expressed optimism about the opportunities this opens up for younger players.

“We have been bowling partners for so many years. We kept complementing each other. We used to plan against the batters. I will miss so many things,” he said.

However, he quickly shifted focus to the future.“Hopefully, someone better, both as a spinner and an all-rounder, will replace Ashwin. In India, we always have good talent, and no one is irreplaceable. This is a golden opportunity for any youngster to grab the chance and make their mark.”

Jadeja's comments also came after a gritty 77 at the Gabba, a knock that helped India claw back into the series, currently locked at 1-1. Reflecting on his performance, he said the innings had given him immense confidence.

“Scoring outside when the team is in tough position, it gives you confidence,” he said.“Mindset will be the same. You will have to play according to the match situation and I will play according to the team's role.”

Jadeja's knock not only saved the game but also reminded the cricketing world of his immense value as an all-rounder. Interestingly, Jadeja did not play in the first two Tests of the series in Perth and Adelaide. While some might see this as a missed opportunity, Jadeja believes it worked to his advantage.

“I didn't play the first two matches, it helped me practice more and I got more acclimatise to the condition. The hard work in the nets helped me in the match,” he said.

With the series tied at 1-1, India have a chance to create history by winning their third consecutive Test series in Australia. Jadeja is keenly aware of the stakes and the opportunity this presents.

"We are in a good position, after three matches, it's still 1-1. It is going to be interesting. Even if we win one match out of the next two, we will retain the series because we have won the last two times here. It's a good opportunity to push ourselves and do well in Melbourne. Yes, we will worry about the last match later, the focus now is on the Boxing Day Test. It's a crucial game for us," Jadeja said.

The fourth Test between India and Australia will kick off on December 26 at MCG.