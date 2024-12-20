Global Tableware Collective Expands Portfolio With Patra Porcelain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dino Mitsos, Vice President and General Manager of GTCYOUNGSTOWN , OH, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is proud to announce the addition of Patra , a leading brand of high-quality porcelain dinnerware . This partnership represents a significant step in GTC's mission to provide the hospitality industry with an unparalleled selection of innovative and exceptional tabletop solutions.Patra brings a legacy of craftsmanship and excellence, offering a diverse range of products designed for the world's leading hotels, restaurants, and catering establishments. With a focus on precision, durability, and elegance, Patra's whiteware collections cater to the demands of fine dining, casual dining, and high-volume food service environments."Welcoming Patra into Global Tableware Collective allows us to enhance our offerings with a brand synonymous with quality and timeless design," said Dino Mitsos, Vice President and General Manager of GTC.Since its founding, Patra has been recognized for its meticulous attention to detail, innovative production techniques, and ability to deliver solutions tailored to the unique requirements of its customers. From banquet and buffet settings to fine dining and casual service, Patra's portfolio provides versatility and style for any table.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering consumers discerning access to premium tableware products from around the world.About PatraPatra is a leading manufacturer of fine porcelain tableware, offering innovative designs and exceptional durability for the global hospitality market. With a legacy of excellence and a dedication to quality, Patra continues to set the standard for tabletop solutions in fine dining, banquet, and catering environments.For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit or contact ....

