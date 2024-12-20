Afghanistan Needs Both Male And Female Doctors: Fasihuddin Fetrat

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Fasihuddin Fetrat, the head of the Taliban's staff, emphasized that Afghanistan needs both male and female doctors, despite the leader closing educational institutions for girls.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 20, by the press office of the Taliban's army staff, Fasihuddin Fetrat made these remarks during a meeting at the Command of the Medical Sciences Academy of the Taliban's of Defense.

The head of the Taliban's army staff further emphasized,“Studying is a necessity within a system.” He highlighted the importance of both male and female doctors to serve the Afghan community.

Fetrat also reassured that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issues within hospitals and health centers, stressing that the health and medical conditions in Afghanistan would continue to improve.

These statements come at a time when Mullah Hibatullah, the Taliban leader, issued a decree that closed the last remaining educational doors for Afghan women and girls.

The closure of educational institutions, particularly medical ones, for girls has sparked sharp criticism both domestically and internationally. This controversial decision has raised concerns about the future of education and healthcare in Afghanistan, especially for women.

While the Taliban government continues to push forward with its stance on restricting women's education, its apparent acknowledgment of the need for female doctors underlines the ongoing contradictions in its policies. The closure of educational institutions for girls, especially in the medical field, is creating a significant barrier to the development of a qualified healthcare workforce in the country.

The international community and Afghanistan civil society have strongly condemned the Taliban's actions, especially as they impact women's rights and access to education. The growing backlash against the Taliban's policies highlights the critical need for reforms that not only address gender equality in education but also ensure the country's medical and health sectors are equipped to serve all citizens, regardless of gender.

