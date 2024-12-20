عربي


New Year Opportunities With AZAL: Discounted Tickets Now Available

12/20/2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched a special New Year campaign to make travel more accessible and bring joy to passengers this holiday season.

From December 20 to January 5, passengers can purchase AZAL flight tickets to more than 50 destinations with discounts of up to 25%. This offer applies to flights between January 10 and April 30, and from September 20 to October 26, 2025.

The discount campaign is valid for Economy Budget, Premium Economy, and Business Class fares on regular international flights not applying to taxes and fees. The number of discounted tickets is limited.

It is worth noting that the campaign does not cover peak travel periods, codeshare, charter, and domestic flights, as well as some destinations.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website , use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL. You may download the mobile app via the following link:

Wishing you delightful flights and unforgettable journeys with AZAL!

AzerNews

