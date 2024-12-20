New Year Opportunities With AZAL: Discounted Tickets Now Available
Date
12/20/2024 3:09:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched a special
New Year campaign to make travel more accessible and bring joy to
passengers this holiday season.
From December 20 to January 5, passengers can purchase AZAL
flight tickets to more than 50 destinations with discounts of up to
25%. This offer applies to flights between January 10 and April 30,
and from September 20 to October 26, 2025.
The discount campaign is valid for Economy Budget, Premium
Economy, and Business Class fares on regular international flights
not applying to taxes and fees. The number of discounted tickets is
limited.
It is worth noting that the campaign does not cover peak travel
periods, codeshare, charter, and domestic flights, as well as some
destinations.
To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website
, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the
ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL. You may download the
mobile app via the following link:
Wishing you delightful flights and unforgettable journeys with
AZAL!
MENAFN20122024000195011045ID1109018024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.