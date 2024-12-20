Russian Cosmonauts Venture Into Space To Install Monitoring Devices On ISS
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- NASA declared on Friday that Two Russian cosmonauts ventured out into the vacuum of space to install rays detection devices on the International Space Station (ISS).
Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner of Russia's space agency Roscosmos conducted a spacewalk, or extra-vehicular activity (EVA), outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday (Dec. 19) beginning at 10:10 ET (1310 GMT).
They installed a new instrument that will measure cosmic X-ray sources as well as new electrical equipment, according to NASA. (end)
