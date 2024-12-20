Starship Technologies Survey Says 'Public Attitudes To Robots Have Changed Dramatically' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Starship Technologies survey says 'public attitudes to robots have changed dramatically'

Starship Technologies , a provider of autonomous delivery services, has revealed the findings from a new national survey of US college students. The company says the survey results show a“dramatic shift” in the way people view robots.

In 2018, a Brookings survey found that 61 percent of US respondents were uncomfortable with robots. In the new survey conducted by Starship, 91.5 percent of respondents said they would recommend the robots to a friend, and two-thirds (66 percent) felt more positive about the robots since seeing them on campus.

It's not just attitudes that have shifted in a positive direction, as the robots are also having a positive impact on behavior. According to the Starship survey, nearly two-thirds (63.2 percent) said the robots helped them avoid skipping meals.

In addition, over half (53 percent) said they could study more because the robots deliver when and where they need them.

The Starship robots, purposely designed to be non-threatening, seemed to have won over students on the campuses where they provide service.

The survey found that the robots are overwhelmingly popular, with more than 98 percent saying they love them (71.1 percent) or like them (27.3 percent) on their campus, and half (50.8 percent) say the robots are an asset to the campus.

James Madison University student, says:“I've had a great experience using Starship delivery.

“The service is incredibly convenient, and I love how easy it is to place an order through the app. The delivery robot is always on time, and it's fun to watch it arrive at my location.

“The accuracy and reliability of the service have made my daily routine more efficient, and I appreciate how eco-friendly the whole system is. Overall, it's been a positive addition to my community, and I look forward to continuing to use it.”

Houston Freeman, director of customer experience at Georgia Tech Dining, says:“We've noticed a positive difference since Starship robots have been on campus.

“Our students can eat more on their schedule and find ways to fit in a meal they otherwise would not have time to do.”

Chris Neider, VP of business development at Starship Technologies, says:“We're thrilled that the care we put into developing a convenient service with leading-edge technology and a friendly design has exceeded our expectations in the real world.

“Our robots have had a positive impact on the campuses they serve, both for the students and faculty as well as our dining partners.

“Providing this convenient service that helps students feel safer, study more and have greater food accessibility is a huge win for everyone involved. We look forward to making a positive difference as we launch at more campuses.”

Additional survey findings include:

Nearly 6 in 10 (56.7 percent) said they saved time by skipping long dining lines

One in four (25.4 percent) said they felt safer on campus because of the contactless delivery offered by the robots

Four in 10 (40.8 percent) say the robots have provided them with greater food accessibility

Nearly 1 in 5 (17 percent) say the robots have improved their mental health

More than 9 out of 10 (94.2 percent) say the robots are convenient/helpful

Eight out of 10 (80.2 percent) say the robots are friendly/cute

More than 40 percent (43.3 percent) say they have treated the robot as they would a person by saying thank you, excuse me, and so on.

Nearly one-third (32.2 percent) say the robots are environmentally friendly

More than half (56 percent) say they have helped a robot if it appeared to be in need

Other popular responses included patted the robot (35.6 percent) or took a selfie with it (16.6 percent)

In October and November 2024, Starship conducted an online survey of 1,632 college students on 35 campuses across the US where it provides delivery services.

Starship Technologies operates commercially daily around the world. Its zero-emission robots make more than 150,000 road crossings daily and have completed over 7 million autonomous commercial deliveries.