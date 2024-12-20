Baker Hughes And The University Of California, Berkeley, Establish Global Decarbonization Research Institute

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Institute will accelerate the deployment and scaling of cost-effective climate solutions

Baker Hughes funding will support development of pollutant-adsorbing materials to tackle emissions Center to be led by university's globally recognized material's expert, Professor Jeffrey Long

BERKELEY, Calif., December 20, 2024 /3BL/ - Baker Hughes, an company, and the University of California, Berkeley have announced a new long-term research partnership to establish the Baker Hughes Institute for Decarbonization Materials at UC Berkeley's College of Chemistry . The institute will connect breakthrough academic research with commercial innovation to accelerate the deployment and scaling of cost-effective climate technology solutions that drive sustainable energy development.

As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will fund collaborative research to develop next-generation materials for a range of energy and industrial applications, including carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, and clean power generation, among others. Baker Hughes will be closely involved from the earliest stages of research to shape the programs based on evolving market and customer needs, as any discoveries may potentially be scaled across the company's portfolio of climate technology solutions.

“Innovation, collaboration and partnership are critical to building the diversified portfolio of technology solutions necessary to meet the energy demands of today and tomorrow. Partnering with UC Berkeley's College of Chemistry is an important step forward in our commitment to sustainable energy development,” said Chris Pin Harry, vice president of Technology, Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) at Baker Hughes.

The institute will be led by C. Judson King Distinguished Professor and UC Berkeley Professor of Chemistry Jeffrey Long , a globally recognized material's expert who pioneered the use of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) for adsorbing carbon dioxide and other molecules from industrial emissions streams. Baker Hughes' funding will support Berkeley researchers, with expertise in materials development and discovery, computational chemistry, advanced characterization, process engineering and techno economics. Chris Pin Harry and Daniela Abate, VP CCUS, Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes, will serve on the institute's joint steering committee.

Initial research projects will focus on advanced material design, including creating and testing new chemical structures like MOFs, as well as developing gas separation and chemical conversion systems. Additionally, the projects will leverage AI and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of improved materials and new technology solutions.

“Our aim is to make materials that not only adsorb gases more efficiently, but also without high energy requirements,” said Professor Long, the institute's executive director.“As chemists, we know how to adjust materials at the atomic level, but we need partners like Baker Hughes who can scale and industrialize the technology. Lowering emissions is an urgent task, and I am confident that together, we can make scalable, commercially relevant materials that can quickly hit the market and make a difference.”

The partnership builds on Baker Hughes' wider development of innovative climate technologies , including its work in CCUS with Mosaic Materials direct air capture (DAC) technology. Acquired by Baker Hughes in 2022, Mosaic Materials was born out of Professor Long's lab at UC Berkeley, and pilot units are currently being tested to accelerate deployment at commercial scale.

The institute underscores Baker Hughes' commitment to investing in emerging technologies that will efficiently reduce or eliminate emissions across multiple industries.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes .

About the University of California, Berkeley

The University of California, Berkeley, is consistently rated the world's top public university. The flagship of the 10-campus University of California system, it was chartered in 1868 with a mission to excel in teaching, research and public service. Enrolling more than 42,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the campus has more than 1,500 full-time and 500 part-time faculty members in more than 130 academic departments that offer more than 350 degree programs.

The faculty's outstanding research achievements and scholarship so far have led to 26 Nobel Prizes, and an additional 35 Nobel Prizes have been won by alumni. The College of Chemistry at UC Berkeley consistently earns top rankings nationally and globally, standing out among a select few chemistry colleges by various metrics. It is currently ranked the #1 U.S. graduate chemistry program by the U.S. News & World Report.

